The U.S. was tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over American airspace, and China said that it would look into those reports. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon because of concerns of hurting people on the ground. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that China has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country” and urged calm while the facts are established. The news comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to make his first trip to Beijing this weekend. The visit has not been formally announced, and it was not immediately clear if the balloon’s discovery would affect his travel plans.