China defends Cambodia relations after US expresses concern

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focused on China's construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base.

She sought clarification about the demolition of two U.S.-funded buildings at Ream without notification or explanation, and “observed that a (Chinese) military base in Cambodia would undermine its sovereignty, threaten regional security, and negatively impact U.S.-Cambodia relations,” according to the State Department.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China and Cambodia enjoyed a “traditional friendship” and were “comprehensive strategic and cooperative partners.”

“The two sides have carried out fruitful cooperation in various fields, which has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples and made positive contributions to regional peace and stability," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.