 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics; remembering Bob Dole; plus more top news

  • 0

Today is Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

OLY Beijing US

FILE - A police officer wearing a face mask and goggles to protect against COVID-19, stands near a poster of a skier on the wall at a train station in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. 

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said such a move would be an “outright political provocation,” but gave no details on how China would retaliate.

People are also reading…

***

Obit Bob Dole Sidebars

FILE - Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., makes a speech to supporters as he announced his bid for the Republican nomination for president in Topeka, Kan., April 10, 1995. 

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party.

He embodied flinty determination to succeed.

Yet Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was most famous for the times he came up short.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, December 6

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition
National Politics
AP

Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

  • By CONNIE CASS and CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole willed himself to walk again after paralyzing war wounds, ran for Congress with a right arm too damaged to shake hands, and rose through the Senate ranks to become a long-serving Republican leader and tough and tireless champion of his party.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 4 years in trial seen as political
World
AP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 4 years in trial seen as political

  • By GRANT PECK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison — in a trial widely criticized as yet a further attempt by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
National
AP

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

  • By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

Jury to hear opening statements in Potter case this week
National
AP

Jury to hear opening statements in Potter case this week

  • By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Opening statements loom this week for a white former Minnesota police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright, but not before the two sides meet with the judge Monday to finalize jury instructions.

Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio
National
AP

Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

  • By SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday.

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia
National
AP

Historic playoff: Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

IRVING, Texas (AP) — As college football's postseason evolved from disconnected bowls to the BCS to the current four-team playoff, it never truly embraced the underdog the way the NCAA basketball tournament does.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Daily Life

A man swims in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Moscow temperatures on Sunday dropped to -5 C ( 23 F). 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 6

Today in history: Dec. 6

In 1957, America’s first attempt at putting a satellite into orbit failed as Vanguard TV3 rose about four feet off a Cape Canaveral launch pad…

Today in sports history: Dec. 6

Today in sports history: Dec. 6

In 1961, Syracuse running back Ernie Davis becomes the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News