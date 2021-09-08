Children make up more than a quarter of the weekly US Covid-19 cases, pediatricians' group says

Daily Covid-19 case average is more than 3 times higher than it was last year

The country's Covid-19 case rates have generally soared since the start of the summer as the highly contagious Delta variant spread -- and the current average is more than three times higher than it was a year ago.

The United States' seven-day average of new cases Monday (137,270 daily) dwarfs the average seen on Labor Day of last year (39,355 daily), according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Hospitalizations and daily Covid-19 deaths also have risen lately, and where these counts go from here is "up to us," Fauci told CNN on Tuesday.

"We have 75 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated. If we get the overwhelming majority of (these people) vaccinated, we could turn this around even as we go into the cooler weather of the fall," Fauci said.

This comes as President Joe Biden is set to deliver a major address on the next phase of his pandemic response this week, two sources familiar with the speech tell CNN.