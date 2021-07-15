Child tax credit payments go out today; Spears' attorney urges father's ouster; Bucks even NBA Finals

Today is Thursday, July 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Expanded child tax credit dollars will start hitting parents' bank accounts today; Britney Spears's new attorney says her father must step aside as her conservator; and the Milwaukee Bucks even the NBA Finals at 2-2.

TOP STORIES

Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The child tax credit had always been an empty gesture to millions of parents like Tamika Daniel.

That changes Thursday when the first payment of $1,000 hits Daniel’s bank account — and dollars start flowing to the pockets of more than 35 million families around the country. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, didn’t even know the tax credit existed until President Joe Biden expanded it for one year as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed in March.

Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the credit.