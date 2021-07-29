Child porn plea for NZ man accused of kidnapping attempt

Skinner left Auckland on June 20, 2018, traveled to the U.S. and arrived at the girl’s house on June 22, according to the statement of facts filed with Skinner’s plea agreement. He tried to speak to family members inside, then threw a paving stone through the glass window of the kitchen door and tried to enter. After several verbal warnings, the girl’s mother fired a handgun to keep Skinner from entering, striking him once in the neck, according to the statement. Skinner collapsed in a neighbor’s yard, where he was apprehended by members of the sheriff’s office.