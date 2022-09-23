 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child, 3, accidentally shoots and kills mother in SC home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A mother was shot and killed by her 3-year-old child who found a gun inside their South Carolina home, authorities said.

Cora Lyn Bush, 33, died at the hospital a short time after the Wednesday morning shooting, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

The child's grandmother was in the Spartanburg home and what she told deputies matched the evidence in the home, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies continue to investigate how the child was able to get the gun and why it wasn't secure.

Nearly 200 children have unintentionally fired a gun they found in 2022, resulting in more than 80 deaths, according to data collected by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group working to prevent gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

