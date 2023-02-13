On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Patrick Mahomes was magical when the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed him to pull off another Super Bowl comeback. Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

» China says more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission. In response, the United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.

» A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days.

» A leading rights group urged the U.S. and Libya Monday to clarify the legality of a surprise extradition of a suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

» Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside the country’s parliament building ahead of a preliminary vote on a bill that would give politicians greater power over appointing judges.

» Moldova’s President has outlined what she says is Moscow’s plans to overthrow Moldova’s government, and involves the use of external saboteurs that would ultimately “put our country at the disposal of Russia” and throw it off course to one day join the European Union.

» Ukraine's presidential office says fierce battles are raging outside Bakhmut as Russian forces are pushing their advance on the eastern city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks.

» New Mexico State has called off the rest of its men’s basketball season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

» In sports, the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, the top ranked team in men's college basketball loses while the No. 1 women's team continues to roll, it was a light schedule in the NBA and just four NHL contests, and Scottie Scheffler is victorious in Phoenix.

» David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.

» The third installment in the “Magic Mike” series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Titanic” (yes that “Titanic”), looming close behind.

» In other entertainment news, big stars were part of Super Bowl ads, Hugh Hudson, 'Chariots of Fire' director, dead at 86, and Dionne Warwick isn't ready to slow down.