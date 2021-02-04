Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration

But Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center, found the tweak to be laughable.

“They think that that somehow helps, and they are still playing that ridiculous Hollywood Indian song, which is such a stereotypical Indian song from like old Cowboy movies or something. I don’t know how they feel that that made any difference at all," she said. “And its not like their fans are doing it any different either."

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said barring face paint and headdresses from its stadium was a “big step.”

“You are going to have opinions on all sides on what we should and shouldn’t do,” he added. “We’re going to continue to have those discussion. We’re going to continue to make changes going forward, and hopefully changes that do what we hope, which is respect and honor Native American heritage while celebrating the fan experience.”

But the changes aren't nearly enough for the St. Petersburg-based Florida Indigenous Rights and Environmental Equality, which plans to protest near the stadium Sunday ahead of the kickoff, singing and holding signs.

Group co-founder Alicia Norris described the chop as “extremely disrespectful," saying it “conjures up images of Native Americans, indigenous people as savages."