Chief who knelt with protesters retires in new NYPD shake-up

In promoting Harrison, the department has hewed to de Blasio’s pledge to diversify the department’s upper ranks, positions historically occupied by white, Irish-American men. Juanita Holmes, a Black woman, succeeded the patrol chief who quit last summer, and Jeffrey Maddrey, a Black man, is the Chief of Community Affairs.

Harrison has been a detective, went undercover investigating drug crimes and received the Police Combat Cross for valor in the line of duty. He also had the distinction of being the official in charge of monitoring wind speeds to decide if the big balloons were allowed to fly at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I'm flattered, but I also want to make sure this is somewhat clear: I'm also qualified for the position,” Harrison said. “I've worked in every single borough. I know this city like the back of my hand. I've worked in five different bureaus. I've been in the trenches.”

Monahan started as a patrol officer in the Bronx in 1982 at age 20 and was named chief of department in 2016. Prior to that, he was chief of patrol. He turns 60 in a few weeks.