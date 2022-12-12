Chief: Vest may have saved San Diego officer shot repeatedly

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego police officer was shot early Monday by a fleeing car theft suspect who later holed up in apartment for hours before a SWAT team stormed the building, apparently saving the suspect from a drug overdose, authorities said.

The wounded officer was wearing a protective vest that likely saved his life after he was shot several times, Police Chief David Nisleit said at an afternoon news conference.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s sitting up, he’s talking, and that in itself is quite a miracle,” the chief said. Nisleit visited the officer at the hospital and said the man “joked that he wants to come back to work very soon.”

The officer was in stable condition after surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, police Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Police did not immediately identify the officer, who has been with the department about 1 1/2 years. The officer was on patrol shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday when he tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen, according to police.

After about an hour-long chase, the driver stopped the car and got out and ran off. During a foot chase, he apparently lay in wait for the pursuing officers and opened fire, striking one officer several times, police said.

The wounded officer was taken away in a police car.

The man then ran off and entered a nearby empty apartment where he remained for about nine hours during a standoff with SWAT officers, according to authorities. Police evacuated nearby residents and told others to shelter in place.

The SWAT team used gas and flash-bang grenades and finally explosives to get into the apartment, where they found the man unconscious from an apparent drug overdose at about 10:30 a.m., the police chief said.

Authorities gave him Narcan — which is used in emergencies to reverse opioid overdoses — to “bring him back to life,” Nisleit said.

“He quickly became conscious and breathing,” the chief said.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital and could face charges including the attempted murder of a police officer, Nisleit said. His name wasn't immediately released.

Nisleit said he believed the man was a convicted felon and that the gun used to shoot the officer was an unregistered 9mm “ghost gun."