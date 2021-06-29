Chief: Slain Colorado officer had 'fundamental goodness'

DENVER (AP) — A suburban Denver police officer who was fatally shot last week by a man investigators say was intent on killing as many officers as possible was remembered Tuesday as someone with “fundamental goodness" who knew how to love others, whether it was his wife and two teenage sons or a student overlooked at school.

Speaking at a memorial service, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said he believed Officer Gordon Beesley, 51, hated writing traffic tickets during the time he served as motorcycle officer but found his true calling when he was assigned to work with students as a school resource officer. In that role, he was able to identify those who needed his help the most.

For example, Beesley used to go to work early two days a week to bike to school with a student with a developmental delay whose mother did not want him riding alone, Strate said.

“He had a fundamental goodness to him that's all too rare. His goodness stood out from the rest so significantly that you would stop and ask, ‘Why aren’t more people like Gordon?'" Strate said.