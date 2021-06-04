Chicago's police chief announces new community policing plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police superintendent announced Friday that all facets of the department — from patrol officers to executive staff — will be more engaged with the community in an effort to build trust and drive down crime.

The new Community Policing Strategy Plan also includes the creation of a police athletic and arts league to engage the city's youth, a reimagining of the city's previous policing strategy, and the appointment of officers to work as liaisons to the city's LGBTQ, homeless, immigrant and and religious communities.

“Arguably, this will be the most significant commitment of effort, resources and leadership to building trust in Chicago PD's history,” Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters. “This plan that we're rolling out today is the best way to reduce crime in Chicago.”

“It’s the only way to police,” Brown added. “Policing is best done with the community involved. Policing is a people business.”

The announcement comes at a time when relations between Chicago police and many in the city’s Black and Latino communities are frayed following high-profile shootings by officers and nationwide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's slaying in May 2020 by a white Minneapolis police officer.