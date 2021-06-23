Chicago woman dies days after shooting that killed boyfriend

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has died days after she was dragged from a car and shot during an attack captured on video that killed her boyfriend and drew more attention to the city's particularly violent year.

Yasmin Perez, 23, died Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her death came three days after Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, was shot in the head and killed following a Puerto Rican Day parade in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The couple, who had two children, were attacked after what police called a minor traffic crash.

“They left their babies,” Arzuaga’s aunt, Vickie Ponciano, said Tuesday as she wept.

Police said the couple was ambushed by several men in the middle of a street after the crash. The deadly attack was captured on a video that was shared widely online, drawing more national attention following violence that included a recent mass shooting that killed five people in Chicago.