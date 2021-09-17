Chicago woman charged with fraud in death certificate scheme

Prosecutors also allege that Pierce filed a tax return for a St. Louis man declaring an income of $1 despite the fact that the man had been shot to death more than a year earlier. That netted her about $4,400 in coronavirus stimulus payments from the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the complaint, the IRS received a tax return for “Rajona Pierce.” That was an alias that Pierce had used in the criminal case that ended with her convicted of stealing more than $200,000 in federal tax and state child care benefits and being sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in 2012.

According to the complaint, in that return, Rajona Pierce reported $1 in income for a beauty salon that didn't exist at an address that turned out to be a long-demolished public housing project on the city's South Side.

Investigators also found that Rajona Pierce received a total of $3,200 in stimulus payments, according to the complaint and they suspect that Pierce “used multiple banks and accounts in an effort to hide or to launder the proceeds of her various schemes”," according to the complaint.

The complaint does not include an exact amount of money that Pierce allegedly made off with, but it makes clear that the total was in the tens of thousands of dollars. For example, it points out that Pierce deposited nearly $84,000 into a bank account during the last six months of 2020 even though she declared that she earned less than half of that amount on her income tax return for that entire year. This, the complaint contends, “suggests that Pierce may have an illicit source or sources of income that she wishes to conceal.”

