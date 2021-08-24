Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

And in San Diego, the City Council that was set to vote last month on renewing its own contract with ShotSpotter instead decided to send it to staff for further review after community activists raised questions about its use.

Chicago's Office of Inspector General is as a taxpayer-funded independent and nonpartisan watchdog, which has subpoena power but no authority to change or eliminate city programs.

According to the OIG report, late last year the police department asked for and was granted an extension of its three-year, $33 million ShotSpotter contract that was set to expire this month. The city “exercised an option to extend it, setting a new expiration date for August 19, 2023,” it said.

Some aldermen expressed surprise that Lightfoot's administration renewed the contract, with one saying he would introduce an ordinance requiring City Council approval on the renewal of any contract over $1 million. The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ShotSpotter has defended the system.

"Our technology fills the gap in Chicago and 110 other cities across the United States, helping deploy officers to crime in real-time, saving lives,” ShotSpotter said in a statement earlier this year.