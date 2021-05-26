Chicago unveils foot chase policy following police shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a new foot-pursuit policy that officials say makes the safety of officers and members of the public a priority.

The new policy comes in the wake of foot pursuits that ended in the fatal shooting by police earlier this year of Adam Toledo, 13, and Anthony Alvarez, 21.

Among its rules, the new policy prohibits foot pursuits for minor traffic violations, bars officers from separating from partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing or if the officer or the person is injured. Under the new policy, the chase must end if the officer has lost track of their location or their surroundings, if there is too much distance or obstacles between the officer and the person they are chasing, and if they will not be able to control the subject of the chase in a confrontation.