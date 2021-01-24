Chicago teachers vote to defy district's orders to return to in-person instruction before vaccinations

Related to this story
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
From busts of Rosa Parks, MLK Jr., and Cesar Chavez to a blue rug pulled from storage, see Biden's slightly renovated Oval Office.
With a slew of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that the nation's COVID-19 response is under new management and he's demanding progress to reduce infections and lift the pandemic.
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
Biden's Day 2: President revokes Trump's 'patriotic education'; Buttigieg urges funds for Transportation
On President Biden's second day in office, he continues to undo Trump policies, including revoking a report on "patriotic education." See Biden's schedule, Cabinet update, to-do list and more.
The Trump loyalist and QAnon conspiracy theorist accused Biden of “abuse of power” while serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.
Your Thursday morning headlines: Biden wastes no time moving on national virus strategy; A-listers turn out for Biden-Harris; and there's a Powerball winner. Get caught up.
The latest from today's inauguration ceremonies.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is explicitly pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol.