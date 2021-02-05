Chicago Teachers Union: City has stopped negotiating

CHICAGO (AP) — Talks over coronavirus safety protocols at public schools in Chicago have broken off after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and district officials walked away from the bargaining table, the Chicago Teachers Union said Friday.

The announcement came hours after Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson issued a statement saying they had made their “last, best and final offer," strongly suggesting they were through negotiating with the union.

In the news release, the union said Lightfoot's offer was woefully inadequate.

“The mayor's office would pause in-person learning district-wide only if there are COVID-19 outbreaks in 50% of Chicago Public Schools at the same time,” the union said. That means that infections found in more than 200 schools “would not be cause to consider the reinstitution of remote learning in the view of the mayor or CPS leadership,” it said.

Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to the union's statement. CTU spokeswoman Chris Geovanis said the union would resume negotiations “at the drop of a hat” if Lightfoot and the city offered.

Classes were set to resume Monday. What this latest impasse means for students was not immediately clear.