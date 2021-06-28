Chicago shootings leave 2 dead, at least 15 injured Sunday night

Another violent night in Chicago left two people dead and at least 15 others injured in two shootings, the Chicago Police Department said Monday.

At least 11 people who were standing outside in the South Artesian Avenue area were shot around 11 p.m. Sunday. Three men "emerged from an alley and fired shots into the crowd," police said in an online statement.

One woman was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Four other women between 24 and 57 were also shot and are listed in fair or good condition at hospitals.

Six men, ranging in age from 21 to 42, are also being treated at various hospitals for gunshot wounds mainly to the leg and torso. Their conditions range from good to serious.

In a separate shooting, a woman was killed and five men were being treated for gunshot wounds at hospitals after a black SUV drove past the area where they were standing on East 71st Street and began shooting, around 8:45 p.m., police said.