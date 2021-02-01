Chicago schools extend talks with union over in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools leaders extended remote learning Monday for two more days as a "cooling-off period” in negotiations with the teachers' union, citing progress but not a full agreement on COVID-19 safety plans for returning to schools.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said teachers would not be locked out of teaching platforms for failing to show up in person “as a gesture of good faith,” walking back an earlier threat that had prompted union officials to entertain a strike.

“We have secured agreement on one other open issue and made substantial progress on a framework that we hope will address the remaining issues,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “We are calling for a 48-hour cooling off period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues.”

Talks, which have been ongoing for months, stalled over the weekend, ratcheting up the possibility of a strike as early as Tuesday. Issues have included vaccinations, metrics used to gauge infections and special accommodations for employees who have concerns, like a high-risk family member in their household.

It was not immediately clear if the union would accept the two-day “cooling off period."