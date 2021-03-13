Chicago River dyed green in surprise move by city's mayor

Crews on boats begin dumping green dye into The Chicago River on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. The river has been dyed a bright shade of green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
People catch glimpses of the Chicago River dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot sanctioned the famous river dyeing to proceed Saturday, but the Riverwalk was closed to minimize the number of people gathering due to COVID-19.
Beads on a branch are seen along the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Hatfield takes a selfie with a cardboard cutout of her brother Christian, who couldn't visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, near the Chicago River, which was dyed green ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago River was dyed a bright shade of green Saturday after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Crews on boats began dumping green dye into the riverfront about 7 a.m. after Lightfoot authorized the dyeing ahead of St. Patrick's Day, delighting pedestrians with the vivid scene.
Chicago residents Lori Jones and Mike Smith surveyed the green waters, saying they were glad the tradition that dates to 1962 was resumed this year.
“We’re happy that Mayor Lightfoot decided to continue with this tradition because we truly missed it last year, as a lot of other things in 2020," Jones, 59, told the Chicago Tribune.
Last year, Lightfoot abruptly canceled the city’s 2020 parades and the river dyeing just days before they were to take place in the early days of the pandemic. She called off the parades again this year due to the lingering pandemic and said the river would once again not be dyed.
But a Lightfoot spokesman said in a statement that the city opted “to honor the long-standing tradition" and authorized its partners, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130, to dye the river.