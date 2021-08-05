Chicago police officer charged in downtown subway shooting

The announcement of charges was not surprising given the actions of the then-police superintendent and the comments made by his spokesman and the mayor.

Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck signaled his concern almost immediately and took the unusual step of requesting that prosecutors be sent directly to the Red Line L station where the shooting occurred.

At the time, Anthony Guglielmi, Beck's spokesman, said that while the superintendent “doesn’t want to rush to judgment,” the incident raised significant tactical concerns about the officers' actions.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed her support for Beck’s decision to send prosecutors to the scene as well as her concerns about what she called the “extremely disturbing” cellphone video.

Also, while officers involved in a shooting are always immediately placed on desk duty, Beck took the unusual step of stripping them of their police powers pending the outcome of an investigation.