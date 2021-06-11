Chicago police officer charged in Capitol insurrection

“We inside the capital lmfao,” he texted, using an abbreviation indicating he thought it was funny, according to the complaint.

Chwiesiuk appeared via telephone in federal court in Chicago on Friday. His attorney, Tim Grace, said Chwiesiuk has been a Chicago police officer since 2018 and that he previously served as a Cook County sheriff's deputy. He was stripped of his police powers this week and is on desk duty, Grace said.

Police Superintendent David Brown said during a news availability Friday that Chwiesiuk had his police powers stripped on June 2 after the department learned of his participation in the attack.

Brown said that if the allegations are true, it is “a betrayal of everything we stand for."

“What happened in D.C. on Jan. 6 was an absolute disgrace,” he said. “The fact that a Chicago police officer has been charged in that attack on American democracy makes my blood boil.”

“We have a zero tolerance for hate and extremism of any kind within the Chicago Police Department,” Brown said. “And if you harbor such ignorance in your heart, you should take off your star now and find another line of work, or I’ll do it for you.”