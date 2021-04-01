Chicago police ID fatally shot suspect as a 13-year-old

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting and the officer or officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in police shootings.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, COPA confirmed the details provided by the police department. It also said the shooting was captured by a police body camera but that COPA is prohibited by law from releasing the video “absent the issuance of a court order” because the teen who was shot was a minor.

In statement issued Thursday offering his condolences to the teen's family, Police Superintendent David Brown, whose department has struggled to regain public trust in many Chicago neighborhoods said the department was “adamantly” calling for the release of the body camera video.

Brown said the fatal shooting is an example of several recent violent crimes in the city involving juveniles, including several carjackings.

“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week.”

