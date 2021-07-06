Chicago police: 100 shot, 18 homicides over holiday weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — One hundred people — including two police officers — were shot in Chicago over the long Fourth of July weekend, including 18 homicides, the city's police department said Tuesday.

Among those injured were at least a dozen children. None of them had died as of Tuesday morning, but at least three of the minors were in critical condition.

The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded. A 7-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were among the dead that weekend.

Police Superintendent David Brown put much of the blame for the gun violence on a court system that allows people charged with violent crimes, including murder, to be released from custody on electronic monitoring.

“The courts releasing people charged with murder back into the communities.... is creating an unsafe environment for all of us,” Brown said at a news conference.