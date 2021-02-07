Chicago mayor touts deal with union to reopen schools

By Sunday, the first-term mayor who had been visibly agitated at recent news conferences, was smiling.

“This agreement was about making sure everyone in our school communities just aren’t safe, but also that they feel safe,” Lightfoot said, calling the last 11 months a “whirlwind for the entire city.”

While she called it a “tentative agreement," the union characterized it as an offer that required further review. Neither side provided comprehensive details of the proposal.

“We do not yet have an agreement with Chicago Public Schools,” CTU tweeted on Sunday. “We will continue with our democratic process of rank-and-file review throughout the day before any agreement is reached.”

It was unclear when the union would begin voting. The union's house of delegates would have to decide whether to send the proposal to the roughly 25,000 members for approval.

A union spokeswoman declined to comment further.