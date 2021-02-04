Chicago mayor demands, again, that teachers return to class

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded Thursday that the city's teacher's union reach agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols by the end of the day and bring students back to the classroom, but did not say what she would do if that doesn't happen.

Speaking during a news conference, Lightfoot was visibly angry at the Chicago Teachers Union for giving her the runaround, saying that her office and the school district officials have not received a straight answer on the union's demands.

“We waited for hours and hours last night and still did not receive a proposal from the CTU leadership, and as of this morning we are still waiting," she said. “We need to get a deal done and get it done today. I expect to hear from them, no more delay.”

But the threat was only implied; Lightfoot declined to say what she would do if no deal was reached by day's end.

Part of the reason, is perhaps, that students do not have class Friday. That means the union and the city could continue to negotiate through the weekend. But Lightfoot made it clear she is not interested in any Sunday night negotiations, telling reporters that she has no plan to be standing in front of a podium talking about negotiations.