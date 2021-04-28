Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video

As in Lightfoot's statement before the release of the Toledo shooting footage, her statement in the Alvarez case was made in conjunction with attorneys for the family and had essentially the same message.

“The parties are acutely aware of the range of emotions that will accompany the release of these materials and we collectively issue this statement and ask that those who wish the express themselves do so peacefully and with respect for our communities and the residents of Chicago,” the Wednesday statement said.

Police say Alvarez brandished a gun while an officer chased him on foot. As it did after the Toledo shooting, the department posted a photo on social media of the weapon it says was found at the scene.

But the department and COPA, which investigates all Chicago police shootings, have said little about the shooting, leaving unanswered questions about whether Alvarez fired at police and where on his body he was shot. Nor has the department said why the officer was chasing Alvarez.

After the two shootings, Lightfoot announced that the police department would implement a new foot pursuit policy for its officers. The U.S. Department of Justice recommended that the department adopt such a policy four years ago as part of its broader critique of Chicago's policing practices.

