Chicago begins return to classrooms after bitter union fight

In Chicago, students in pre-K and special education briefly returned last month, including Preston's youngest daughter, before stopping amid an intensifying fight with the union.

Even after agreeing to the district’s safety plan this week, the union continued arguing that that the district hasn’t done enough to protect teachers and too few students have been interested in returning. Roughly 3,200 pre-K and special education students briefly returned last month, about 19% of those eligible. In a December parent survey, about 77,000 of eligible students said they wanted to return, but it's unclear how many will show up.

Many parents remain skeptical.

Rosa Esquivel said she won’t send her two children, ages 10 and 12, because she doesn’t believe that the schools will be safe from the virus that hit her mother and sister and killed an aunt and uncle in her native Guatemala.

She worries that her diabetes and her husband’s high blood pressure could put their own lives at risk if their kids brought the virus home from school. And they have no idea when they will get access to the vaccine.