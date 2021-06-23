Chicago Archdiocese settles sexual abuse suit for $880,000

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men who said they were sexually molested decades ago by a notorious Catholic priest who was imprisoned for molesting other boys have agreed to a settlement of $880,000 from the Archdiocese of Chicago, attorneys announced Wednesday.

The men alleged Norbert Maday sexually abused them repeatedly starting when they were as young as 10 years old while they were alter boys and students at St. Bede the Venerable Elementary School on the city’s South Side, attorneys Jason Friedl and Martin Gould said.

Based on lawsuits, court cases and documents, the two were among at least 14 boys whom Maday molested at the six parishes where he was assigned from 1967 to 1986, the attorneys said, adding that they believe Maday died in recent years.

Archdiocese spokesman Manny Gonzalez declined to comment on the settlement.

Friedl and Gould said the agreement was reached before a lawsuit was even filed, representing a significant shift for an archdiocese that has a history of protecting sexually abusive priests.

“This is a sharp departure from prior responses and it is a good sign (because) the church itself is recognizing what has happened in the past,” said Friedl. “This is an indication of a new culture of protection, healing and accountability.”