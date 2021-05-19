Cher's star power helps rescue the 'loneliest elephant’

Cher recorded a song, “Walls,” to amplify the growing social-media clamor for Kaavan's release, and her involvement went far beyond her comfort zone: She flew to Pakistan amid the COVID-19 pandemic when, she said, the government made it a condition of Kaavan’s transfer to a sanctuary in Cambodia after the zoo’s court-ordered closure.

Her trademark candor is on exhibit in the documentary, in which she admits to hesitation about the journey that she and a small group of intimates were about to make.

“I kept saying to my friends … ‘Are we really going to Pakistan? Is this really happening?’” she recounted during the panel discussion about her efforts and the documentary’s production. “Then I just went, ’Yeah, come on, you’re doing it. Stop playing around and just do it."

It wasn't just trepidation weighing on her, Cher said. There had been so many times that it looked like the effort would fall short that she honestly began to wonder if “anybody would be all that interested” in what was being attempted.

Her unstinting effort resulted in an endearing scene in which Cher is coaxed by veterinarian Amir Khalil to bond with Kaavan by feeding him watermelon and singing the elephant's favorite song: “My Way,” made famous by Frank Sinatra.