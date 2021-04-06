Cherokee Nation AG: Congress must allow state-tribe compacts

The court overturned the conviction and death sentence of Bosse, who is not Native American but was convicted in the 2010 killings of Katrina Griffin and her two young children, who were Native American, on land within the Chickasaw Nation’s historic reservation.

Tribal courts are limited to three-year prison sentences for any conviction, regardless of the crime, Hill said, and up to nine years if a person is convicted of three or more crimes. Federal prosecutors, though, could seek more severe sentences in major crimes such as murder, according to Hill.

The McGirt decision found that only the Creek Nation's reservation was never disestablished by Congress, but the state court has since ruled in various cases that the decision also applies to the historic reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations.

Hill said the Cherokees were expecting the state rulings and had filed charges in some of the 440 cases prior to the rulings overturning the convictions.

“We've been extremely busy ... making a $10 million investment in additional prosecutors, court staff, marshals service" and expanding court facilities and contracting with county jails to hold inmates, Hill said.

