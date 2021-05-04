Cheney: What Trump did 'is a line that cannot be crossed'

When Cheney easily survived the vote in February, McCarthy came to her defense and called on the House GOP conference to keep her in the spot in a speech delivered behind closed doors. This time, however, could be different. A House GOP source who has been in contact with McCarthy said the GOP leader has been "furious" at her for weeks amid her comments about Trump.

Cheney's uphill battle

While Trump has remained popular among Republican voters and within the House GOP conference, Cheney has not tempered her criticism of him. In a statement announcing her impeachment vote in January, she said the then-President had "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack."

"Everything that followed was his doing," she said.

Since then, Cheney has continued to say that Trump should not have a future in the GOP. At a February 24 press conference with McCarthy, both leaders were asked about the former President's upcoming speaking engagement at the Conservative Political Action Conference. While McCarthy said he should speak there, Cheney disagreed.

"That's up to CPAC," Cheney said. "I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."