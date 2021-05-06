 Skip to main content
Cheney clings to post as Trump ups pressure; Biden dismisses McConnell threat; 4 dead in Miss. plane crash
alert special report

Cheney clings to post as Trump ups pressure; Biden dismisses McConnell threat; 4 dead in Miss. plane crash

After many cities and states in the South saw nearly a month's worth of rain in a few days, much of the East is now enjoying a break from summer-like temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Thursday, May 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Rep. Liz Cheney is clinging to her GOP post as Trump, party line up behind heir apparent; President Biden reacts to Mitch McConnell's pledge to stop administration; and four killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Congress Republicans

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Washington. 

Liz Cheney clings to GOP post as Trump endorses replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome.

Unbowed, Cheney on Wednesday implored her GOP colleagues to pry themselves from a Trump “cult of personality," declaring that the party and even American democracy were at stake. “History is watching,” she said.

Trump issued a statement giving his “COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement” to Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney. Stefanik, a 36-year-old Trump loyalist who’s played an increasingly visible role within the GOP, responded quickly, highlighting his backing to colleagues who will decide her political future. Read more:

***

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden gesturing as he takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. 

Biden dismisses McConnell's pledge to focus 'on stopping this new administration'

President Joe Biden responded on Wednesday to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's comment that "100%" of his focus is "on stopping this new administration," asserting that he had heard such threats from the Kentucky Republican before and worked through them.

When asked Wednesday whether he still thought he could work with McConnell after the Senate minority leader had committed to obstructing the new administration, Biden chuckled.

"Look, he said that in our last administration, (with former President) Barack (Obama, that) he was going to stop everything -- and I was able to get a lot done with him," Biden told reporters in the State Dining Room, following remarks touting the administration's new restaurant revitalization fund. Read more:

***

Fatal-Plane Crash

Hattiesburg police surround a burned automobile and a damaged home after a small plane crashed late Tuesday night in Hattiesburg, Miss., Wednesday May 5, 2021. 

Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home's four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was en route to Hattiesburg, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of the Mississippi capital of Jackson, to investigate Tuesday's crash, which caused a fire, the agency said.

Authorities weren’t aware of any distress calls from the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 but have yet to review air traffic recordings, agency spokesman Peter Knudson said. He confirmed an investigator was being sent to the scene. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: May 6

+2
National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity and justice
National
AP

National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity and justice

  • By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, DAVID CRARY and MARIAM FAM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.

+3
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
National
AP

Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed

  • By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF MARTIN
  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — The firing of the former Atlanta police officer who's charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reversed after a review panel found the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.

+3
SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight
National
AP

SpaceX launches, lands Starship in 1st successful flight

  • By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched and successfully landed its futuristic Starship on Wednesday, finally nailing a test flight of the rocketship that Elon Musk intends to use to land astronauts on the moon and send people to Mars.

+2
Nintendo profits boom as people stuck at home play games
World
AP

Nintendo profits boom as people stuck at home play games

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal year that ended in March jumped 86% on healthy sales of its Switch handheld machine as people stayed home due to the pandemic, turning to video games for entertainment.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Orioles Mariners Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means, right, celebrates with catcher Pedro Severino after Means threw a no-hitter baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Seattle. The Orioles won 6-0. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+16
Today in history: May 6

Today in history: May 6

In 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock, and more events that happened on this…

+7
Today in sports history: May 6

Today in sports history: May 6

In 1998, rookie Kerry Wood ties the major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cu…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

