Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares 'moment of real change'

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tearfully embracing a history-making American moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court showed the progress of America, declaring, ″We’ve made it — all of us."
Jackson delivered emotional remarks on the sunny White House South Lawn a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying, it was a moment the entire country could be proud of.
“We have come a long way toward perfecting our union," she said. "In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”
President Joe Biden, who made his own history by nominating her, stood by her side for Friday's event, celebrating her confirmation as “a moment of real change in American history.” On her other side: Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to attain her high office.
Photos: White House marks Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to Supreme Court
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson and daughter Leila Jackson arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughters Talia Jackson, center, and Leila Jackson, right, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Courton, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
The Rev. Al Sharpton, standing center, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, seated center, arrive to attend an event celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, shakes hands with former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., as they arrive to attend an event celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's mother Ellery Brown, left, father Johnny Brown, center, and brother Ketajh Brown arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People applaud as Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff walk to the South Lawn of the White House, where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Courton, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he arrives with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, arrives to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smile as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Harris speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listen, as President Joe Biden speaks, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden turns to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shakes hands with President Joe Biden after he introduced her to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson tears up as she speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. President Joe Biden listens at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden hugs Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after she spoke at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Vice President Kamala Harris hugs Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after Jackson spoke at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walk off after an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson waves as she walks into the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden after speaking at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson waves as she walks into the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden after speaking at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
