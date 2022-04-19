 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheers, fear over US transit mask ruling; migrant border crossings spike; Russia-Ukraine updates

Today is Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A nor'easter will bring rain to the major cities in the Northeast and snow to inland populations. Meanwhile, the West sees round after round of rain and mountain snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: US transit mask mandate; border crossings; UK's partygate

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate
Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

  • By CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says
Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

  • By ADAM SCHRECK - Associated Press
  • Updated
Russian forces have attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are focusing in this “new phase of the war" on taking full control of the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking region. The stepped-up assaults in eastern Ukraine began along a front of more than 300 miles. The Russian military also has continued to blockade and shell the strategic port city of Mariupol and fire missiles at other cities. A commander in Mariupol says Russia dropped bunker-buster bombs on a steel plant where the regiment was holding out.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

  • By BEN FOX - Associated Press
  • Updated
The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades. U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum. 

UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate
UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing British lawmakers for the first time since he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in his office that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. As the House of Commons returns Tuesday from an 11-day Easter break, Johnson is expected to apologize for what he insists was a minor slip-up. He's likely to rebuff opposition calls to resign for flouting the restrictions that he imposed on the country during the pandemic. Johnson and his allies argue that it would be wrong to change leaders while Britain faces crises including the war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living squeeze.

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene's reelection run
Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene's reelection run

  • AP
  • Updated
A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge. Judge Amy Totenberg denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, saying Greene had failed to meet the “burden of persuasion.” 

Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya's death
Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya's death

  • AP
  • Updated
Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday. Lyoya was an unarmed Black man who was shot in the head by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, two weeks ago. The official autopsy report won’t immediately be released to the public. But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz. He's a former medical examiner in the Detroit area who has worked on many high-profile cases. Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer. State police are investigating.

AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee
AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI - Associated Press
  • Updated
The fiancée of former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Kimberly Guilfoyle, met with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Monday. That's according to a person familiar with the matter. Guilfoyle spoke at the rally Trump held on the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, before the riot at the Capitol. Lawmakers say she raised funds for the rally and was in direct contact with its key participants and organizers. The person familiar with the matter spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private testimony. An attorney representing Guilfoyle has previously stated that she has done nothing wrong and will answer truthfully to any of the committee's questions

NBA Playoffs roundup: Brunson, Kleber lead Mavericks past Jazz; series even at 1-1
NBA Playoffs roundup: Brunson, Kleber lead Mavericks past Jazz; series even at 1-1

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas’ playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.

NHL Playoffs roundup: Samsonov, Capitals snap Colorado's 9-game win streak 3-2

NHL Playoffs roundup: Samsonov, Capitals snap Colorado's 9-game win streak 3-2

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington C…

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Vatican Pope

Pope Francis reads his speech during the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Monday, April 18, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 19

Today in history: April 19

In 2015, Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died a week after suffering a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police van while h…

Today in sports history: April 19

Today in sports history: April 19

In 1991, Evander Holyfield retains the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over 42-year-old challenger George Foreman. See mo…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

