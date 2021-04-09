Chauvin trial puts Court TV's revival in the public eye

He said he went into the Chauvin trial with hopes that Court TV would get an audience boost of 20% to 50%. Nielsen says the first week provided Court TV with its biggest television audience since the reboot, and suggests that Tufts' goal may have been too modest.

“It has given viewers a broader awareness that we're there,” he said.

While the pandemic has cut down on the number of trials available for television, it has provided one gift, even if temporary. The U.S. Supreme Court has held arguments on many of its cases by teleconference, and Court TV has been airing that audio.

Tufts acquired the entire Court TV library of programming from 1991 until its end, including all the old trial tapes. It took seven semi-trailers to transport tapes from storage in New Jersey to the new Atlanta headquarters, and the material is being digitally converted. It was already mined for a 25-part series on the 25th anniversary of the Simpson trial.

Court TV faces competition it did not have before, including Dan Abrams' Law & Crime Network, which has operated since 2017. YouTube is also a popular destination for people interested in old trial footage, said Larry Gerbrandt, principal in Media Valuation Partners, which consults on media properties.