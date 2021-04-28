Chauvin juror: After intense trial, verdict was 'easy part'

“The only issue is that nobody seemed hostile,” he said. He said he was befuddled by one sequence in testimony when Nelson asked a state investigative agent whether Floyd could be heard saying “I ate too many drugs” on a snippet of body camera video. The agent later reversed himself, saying he didn't think that was what Floyd had said.

“I didn't really understand it,” Mitchell said.

Chauvin chose not to testify, a decision Mitchell said he didn't think affected the final outcome: “I think the evidence was too much.”

Mitchell said he felt no pressure to reach a verdict that would lessen the chance of violent protests, and didn't think the other jurors did, either. He said he was only vaguely aware of the police shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center that set off a week of raucous protest in that city in the midst of the trial.

Mitchell hid his involvement in the Chauvin trial from the kids on his basketball team, saying they knew he was on a jury but not that case. He said his mother and siblings knew.