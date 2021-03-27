Charlottesville mayor's poem about city, racism 'hits nerve'

Walker said on Facebook Live that she was clear about who she was from the beginning.

“You all said you wanted something different," she said. "You all said you were open to being challenged.”

Bellamy, who lives in Charlottesville, told the AP that the city has made a lot of improvements in recent years. But he said there are still many Black people who lack hope and feel they have no opportunities.

“I’ve had a lot of people say she told it exactly like it is,” he said of Walker. “And I’ve had some people say, ‘Help me understand why she used that language.’ But I haven’t heard a person I’ve spoken to, specifically a Black person, say that they did not agree with what she said.”

Nadia Brown, a political science professor at Purdue University, said her research has found that many black female leaders, especially within their own communities, are seen as relatable figures. And many have taken to social media to advance social justice causes, such as Black Lives Matter.

“And so in this way, Mayor Walker is 100% in line with Black women elected officials, not just mayors but those who are serving in Congress,” Brown said.