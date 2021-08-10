Charlotte OKs LGBT protections after blocked expansion

Mayor Vi Lyles referred the need for an enforcement mechanism to the Budget and Effectiveness Committee, which will develop recommendations for the full council to consider.

Most of the ordinance will go into effect Oct. 1, enforcement of the employment provision begins on Jan. 1.

North Carolina municipalities began acting to expand LGBT rights this year after the expiration of a moratorium on anti-bias ordinances that was created during efforts to remove House Bill 2, which became known as the state’s “bathroom bill.”

In 2016, the Republican-dominated legislature approved House Bill 2 and then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory signed it into law after the city council sought to expand LGBT protections in Charlotte. The law also barred additional non-discrimination ordinances by towns and cities.