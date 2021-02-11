Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack

His fifth victim, who died from her wounds, was shot once in the abdomen and the bullet passed through her liver and spine before exiting through her back, according to the charges. Allina identified her as Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant who had two young children, according to family and friends.

Three of the victims remained hospitalized Wednesday, with one in critical condition, one in fair condition and the other in good condition. The fourth surviving victim was discharged hours after the attack.

During the attack, Ulrich detonated two improvised explosive devices — one at the clinic's entrance and the other near a desk in the clinic's interior. When it the attack was over, Ulrich called 911 and said he would surrender if officers backed away, according to the charges. Officers entered the clinic using a squad car as a shield and found Ulrich lying in the entryway with his arms outstretched.