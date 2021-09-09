Charges for officer who shot handcuffed man with stun gun

In a statement, the Glendale Police Department said Maricopa County prosecutors had previously declined to charge the officers and added that Schneider was disciplined in response to an internal investigation. The assault charges against Schneider were filed by Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office.

“The city will fully cooperate with any requests made by the Attorney General’s Office,” the police department statement said. “The Glendale Police Department works tirelessly to maintain the respect of the community they serve.”

Video footage from the encounter shows officers asking for identification for the passengers in the car.

When Wheatcroft asked why officers needed IDs, Schneider raised the possibility of taking Wheatcroft to the police station. The officer also said he saw Wheatcroft stuffing something in a backpack and in the car’s seats.

With his stun gun placed on Wheatcroft’s shoulder, Schneider asked if Wheatcroft was going to fight. Wheatcroft responded no.

Later, another officer shot Wheatcraft with a stun gun in the back as officers were trying to get him out of the car. Wheatcroft’s wife and two children yelled as they urged officers to stop.