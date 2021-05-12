Charge dropped against Iowa officer accused of abusing power

County Attorney John Sarcone said Wednesday that Briggs' girlfriend is also a Des Moines officer — a fact not mentioned in the complaint — and that she was ultimately not charged. He didn't immediately release details on the incident in question.

An attorney for Briggs said the evidence showed he was in plain clothes and driving his personal vehicle when he showed up at the district office in Altoona to request the video. Briggs told them he was familiar with the Iowa Open Records Act because of his prior service on the school board in Ames and his role as a police officer. He was directed to make the request in writing, and did so using a form provided by a state agency that oversees compliance with the law.

District employees testified that they did not believe Briggs was acting in any capacity with the Des Moines Police Department and did not require them to perform any act.

“Rodney is grateful that the charges against him are dismissed in this matter," said his attorney, Matthew Sease. "However, it is unfortunate that charges were ever filed when each witness was emphatic that Rodney was not in any way acting in his official capacity, but instead was making an open records request as every Iowan has a right to do.”