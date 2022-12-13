Chapter 2: Fifth victim found | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

In the early 1990s, serial killers were having a moment, perhaps most clearly highlighted by the "Silence of the Lambs." A big-screen adaptation of the 1988 novel by Thomas Harris, the film quickly grew from an unexpected blockbuster to an awards season juggernaut, nabbing Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Less than six months after "Hannibal the Cannibal" and friends had popped so many celebratory bottles of chianti, a real-life horror movie was continuing to unspool.

Over a span of years in the early '90s, Robert Sylvester Alston killed at least four women in Greensboro, North Carolina. His victims were sex workers. In the time between the start of his killings the local police were slow to grasp the connections, and even arrested a man on very scant evidence who was released thanks to DNA evidence that exonerated him.

This is the second episode of the story co-hosts Chris Lay and Nat Cardona are calling "Fearfully, she walked the streets." If you're new to the show, go back to the first episode to get caught up before you dive in here.

What you're going to hear are readings of articles from the Greensboro News and Record alternating with excerpts of interviews with the journalists who covered the story as it was happening as well as revisited it later on.

