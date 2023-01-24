Chapter 2: 'Father isn't coming' | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a true crime podcast that pairs dramatic readings of articles with interviews conducted with journalists who covered the stories.
For this set of episodes we're looking at a multi-part series from the Buffalo News Watchdog Team of Lou Michel, Dan Herbeck, and Mike McAndrew that launches Friday, Jan. 20, about a decades old murder of a Catholic Priest. The homicide went unsolved amid vague rumors of a cover-up.
People are also reading…
Previous episodes in this series
Get caught up on this series through the story links below. (Note: Tap here if the links are not loading on your device.)
Who killed the monsignor? Listen to the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
The latest season of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles examines the circumstances surrounding the death of a Buffalo priest.