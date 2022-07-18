Chaotic response in Uvalde, Parkland shooter faces death penalty, mall shooting leaves 3 dead and jury selection begins in Bannon trial | Hot off the Wire podcast

A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings of an investigative committee were released Sunday.

The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is about to begin. Opening statements will be made and the first witnesses called Monday. Jurors will decide whether the 23-year-old Cruz will be executed or sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. He says a legally armed 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County killed the man.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. A conviction on each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and as long as a year behind bars.

France is scrambling more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires being fed by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. At least two people have been killed in blazes in Spain.

A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack.

Police say a man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform. The shot was fired Saturday night at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. No one was injured.

In sports highlights from Sunday, the British Open produces a new Major champion, the Yankees win again, the Mariners extend their winning streak, the NL East leaders fall and sons of major league fathers go 1-2 in the MLB draft.

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn’t lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

That’s contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed in a small ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the headline “We did it.”

Houses of worship are meant to be places of shelter, reflection and peace, where strangers are welcome. But after recent high-profile shootings nationwide, worshippers and leaders across faiths are facing uneasy decisions on the best ways to guard their sanctuaries.

President Joe Biden has wrapped up his four-day visit to the Middle East. Even before he stepped foot in Saudi Arabia, Biden knew there would be trouble. He was risking criticism by visiting a country he had vowed to make a “pariah” for human rights abuses, and there was no guarantee the visit would immediately yield higher oil production to offset rising gas prices.

The Marvel sequel “Thor: Love & Thunder” dropped a hefty 68% in its second weekend of release but still held the top spot at the box office. Studio estimates Sunday also show Taika Waititi’s “Love and Thunder” led all films with an estimated $46 million, bringing its two-week global total to $498 million.

The bestseller adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuted with a better-than-expected $17 million despite poor reviews. The Minions clung to second place. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” continued to hold strong with $26 million in its third weekend of release.

Scientists are shooting stem cells into space, hoping to make discoveries that help people on Earth. Some aim to overcome the difficulty of mass producing the cells on Earth that could be useful in future treatments for various diseases. Others explore how space travel impacts the body on a cellular level. And some help scientists better understand diseases such as cancer.