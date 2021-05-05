Chance to shoot bison at Grand Canyon draws 45k applicants

The volunteers who are selected will find out May 17.

The work is expecting to be grueling, done on foot at elevations of 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) or higher at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim. Volunteers can’t use motorized transportation or stock animals to retrieve the bison that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) and will have to field dress them with help from a support crew. Snow could also be a factor.

None of that deterred James Vasko from applying. He joked that he had great odds and already planned to bring the best man from his wedding along for the trip.

“I just thought it would be a cool experience,” said Vasko, a 27-year-old who works in real estate and farms in Omaha, Nebraska. “I'm an avid fisher, hunter. Going to Grand Canyon to hunt bison would be absolutely awesome.”

Park officials are clear that it's not a hunt because it doesn't involve fair chase. Hunting is prohibited within national parks, but the agency has authority to kill animals that harm resources, using park staff or volunteers.