Chance the Rapper to bring secret concert to the big screen

While developing the concert film, Chance said watching it made him eager to perform in front of a live audience. He’ll make his first and only in-person performance this year at Summerfest in Milwaukee in September.

“It made me super thirsty,” the rapper said before adding that watching the film also helped him tweak certain parts of his onstage performance. He said music festivals like Summerfest are needed for him and people who “love the ability to experience live music.”

“Watching a performance of mine from four years ago, I’m like ‘I would have done this’ or ‘I would have done that,’” he said. “I’m saying to myself ’I can’t wait to perform this particular song now. I’m looking at it as a performer, but also as a filmmaker.”

Chance drew inspiration to create his project from other musicals and concert films such as “Roger Waters: The Wall” in 2014 and Michael Jackson’s 1988 “Moonwalker.” He thinks more musicians should look to directly distribute to theaters.

The rapper plans on stepping behind-the-camera more as a filmmaker.

“The climate makes us feel like we have to go straight to VOD or do a smaller festival circuit sometimes,” he said. “But I think the theater business could use it. The industry of filmmakers could use it too.”

