Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award at bicoastal Globes

Chloe Zhao, the China-born filmmaker of “Nomadland,” became the first woman of Asian descent to win best director. She’s the first woman to win the award since Barbra Streisand won for “Yentl” in 1984.

They were among many of the evening's awards to go to streaming services, which — facing scant traditional studio competition — dominated the Globes like never before. Apple TV+ scored its first major award when a sweatshirt-clad Jason Sudeikis won best actor in a comedy series for the streamer's “Ted Lasso.”

Fey took the stage at New York's Rainbow Room while Poehler remained at the Globes' usual home at the Beverly Hilton. In their opening remarks, they managed their typically well-timed back-and-forth despite being almost 3,000 miles from each other.

“I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room pretending to talk to Amy," said Fey. “I just thought it would be later.”

They appeared before masked attendees but no stars. Instead, the sparse tables — where Hollywood royalty are usually crammed together and plied with alcohol during the show — were occupied by “smoking-hot first responders and essential workers,” as Fey said.